GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $39.55 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,049 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of MakeMyTrip worth $39,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

MMYT opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

