GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $42.22 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $42,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.89.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.74 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

