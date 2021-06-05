GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of Houlihan Lokey worth $44,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.