H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 500.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

