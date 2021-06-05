Hakka.Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $269,039.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $269,039.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.37 or 0.01021226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.25 or 0.10158157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00053664 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 222,072,022 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.