Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,960,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.6% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.