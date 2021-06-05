HAPI (HAPI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $68.57 or 0.00192167 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00076079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.77 or 0.01011037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.09970249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00053622 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

