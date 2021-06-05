Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

