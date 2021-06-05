Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 2.19. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

