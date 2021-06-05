Harvest Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.89 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.89 million and $778,100.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $70.08 or 0.00194106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 602,261 coins and its circulating supply is 569,224 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

