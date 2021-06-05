Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:HE opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

