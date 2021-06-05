Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.10

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.10 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 175.60 ($2.29), with a volume of 4725082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.80 ($2.28).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.17. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -350.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

