HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Motus GI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.06.

MOTS stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.60.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

