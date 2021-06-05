Head to Head Analysis: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Fidus Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 8.00 $62.21 million $0.52 34.17 Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.08 $31.23 million $1.55 11.43

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 78.86% 10.19% 5.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Patria Investments and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Fidus Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83

Patria Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.12%. Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Patria Investments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

