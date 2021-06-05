Head to Head Analysis: Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition N/A 708.84% 10.09% Green Dot 0.16% 5.02% 1.26%

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Green Dot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Green Dot $1.25 billion 1.80 $23.13 million $1.29 32.20

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fusion Acquisition and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 0 6 4 0 2.40

Green Dot has a consensus target price of $60.45, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Dot beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards. It also provides money processing services, including cash transfer services that help consumers to add funds directly to an account at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services that enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services that include tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a consumer-friendly loan that enables tax refund recipients. It markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores; mobile applications; and various direct-to-consumer channels, such as online search engine optimization, online displays, direct mail campaigns, mobile advertising, and affiliate referral programs, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Pasadena, California.

