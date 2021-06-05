Head to Head Analysis: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) vs. SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

This table compares Peloton Interactive and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 16.83 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -321.91 SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR $4.83 billion 0.32 $146.08 million N/A N/A

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton Interactive.

Volatility & Risk

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66% SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peloton Interactive and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 4 22 0 2.71 SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $140.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.30%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities. It offers its products under its own brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, Antigua, Campri, Carlton, Donnay, Gelert, LA Gear, Lillywhites, Muddyfox, Nevica, No Fear, Silver Fox, Sondico, Title, USA PRO, Crafted, Fabric, Firetrap, Full Circle, Golddigga, Hot Tuna, Kangol, Rock & Rags, SoulCal, Soviet, and Voodoo Dolls; and third party brands. The company offers a range of sporting apparel, footwear, and equipment through SPORTSDIRECT.com and USC fascias. It operates 494 sports retail stores in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland; 221 sports retail stores in Europe; 30 stores in Malaysia; 49 stores in the United States; and 34 Premium Lifestyle stores. Sports Direct International plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.