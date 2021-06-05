Head to Head Analysis: Vitru (VTRU) vs. Its Peers

Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vitru to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vitru alerts:

This table compares Vitru and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million $10.11 million 30.77 Vitru Competitors $447.27 million -$3.31 million 26.25

Vitru’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vitru. Vitru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru N/A N/A N/A Vitru Competitors 603.98% -13.24% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vitru and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vitru Competitors 293 1094 1390 38 2.42

Vitru presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 68.75%. Given Vitru’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vitru rivals beat Vitru on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.