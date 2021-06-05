Head-To-Head Comparison: Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) and Its Rivals

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 264 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sundance Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sundance Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2029 10207 14428 471 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 11.22%. Given Sundance Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $5.48 billion -$670.13 million -3.52

Sundance Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -145.25% -18.94% -2.02%

Summary

Sundance Energy peers beat Sundance Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

