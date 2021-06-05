Head to Head Comparison: The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) vs. Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Mexico Fund and Apollo Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $216.75 million 4.40 $111.86 million $1.69 8.64

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Mexico Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Mexico Fund and Apollo Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mexico Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 1 1 0 0 1.50

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.88%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than The Mexico Fund.

Profitability

This table compares The Mexico Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 51.61% 10.84% 4.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of The Mexico Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Mexico Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats The Mexico Fund on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc. was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.