Head to Head Comparison: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) vs. Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Trupanion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Trupanion -3.15% -7.13% -4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Trupanion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.56 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Trupanion $502.03 million 7.01 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -548.75

Trupanion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alignment Healthcare and Trupanion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57 Trupanion 0 3 4 0 2.57

Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Trupanion has a consensus target price of $88.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Trupanion.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Trupanion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.