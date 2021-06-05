Head-To-Head Contrast: Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) and Its Rivals

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kymera Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million -$45.59 million -15.14 Kymera Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.86

Kymera Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Kymera Therapeutics Competitors 1112 4420 9750 185 2.58

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.36%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

