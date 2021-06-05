Head-To-Head Survey: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) vs. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 18.54% 15.57% 1.39%

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.78 $3.21 billion $0.37 15.00

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Risk & Volatility

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dacotah Banks and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Dacotah Banks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 full-service locations in in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides health, life, and personal accident insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

