Head-To-Head Survey: Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) vs. MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trinity Biotech and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Biotech and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech -6.26% 1,263.65% 11.83% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Biotech and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $101.98 million 0.69 -$6.39 million N/A N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 101.77 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

Trinity Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trinity Biotech beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

