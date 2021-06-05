Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post sales of $443.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $435.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.77 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $420.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $206.61. 77,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

