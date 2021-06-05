Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) vs. Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Financial Contrast

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72% Semler Scientific 38.27% 62.27% 51.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 47.00 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.13 Semler Scientific $38.60 million 19.24 $14.01 million $1.74 63.38

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.59%. Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

