Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Helix has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $97,197.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

