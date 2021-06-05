Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.69.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $294,653.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,986,146.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,921 shares of company stock worth $68,085,175 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.