High Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.7% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 660.2% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,432. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

