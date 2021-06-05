High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

AEM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.