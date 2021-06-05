High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 177,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,378. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

