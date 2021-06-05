High Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 831,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 332.5% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 147,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 113,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.51. 5,352,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,725,697. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

