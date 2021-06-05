Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
HFRO opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
