HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 819,355 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 790,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares during the period.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

