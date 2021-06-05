HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

