HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.6% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623 in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

