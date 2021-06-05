HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $113.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.48.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
