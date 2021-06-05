Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

