Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.49. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 7,681 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $341.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

