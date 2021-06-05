Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%.

HOFT traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 302,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,270. The stock has a market cap of $489.69 million, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.93. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

