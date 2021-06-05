Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $29,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $76.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.