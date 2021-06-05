HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 451.90 ($5.90). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 449.30 ($5.87), with a volume of 17,256,326 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £90.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 438.62.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

