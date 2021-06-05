Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BOSSY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

