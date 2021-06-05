Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.56 ($41.83).

BOSS opened at €46.34 ($54.52) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €47.26 ($55.60). The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

