HyperCash Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,935.27 or 1.00009736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.01082809 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.00520278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00374449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00083256 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004133 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

