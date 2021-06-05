Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $235.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

