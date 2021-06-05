Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMVT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $972.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 629,646 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $17,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $16,040,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.