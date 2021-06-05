Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Trading Up 4%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) was up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several research analysts have commented on INCPY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.