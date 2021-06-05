Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $44.64

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.64, but opened at $47.25. Independence shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $668.45 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Independence by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Independence by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

