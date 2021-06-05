IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,083 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

