IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $182.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.